Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 198,981 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $306,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,028. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

