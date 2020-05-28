Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.10. 5,272,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,945. The stock has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

