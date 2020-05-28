Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Decreased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $92.32. 424,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889,945. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

