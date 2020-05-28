Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($2.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

ANF traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 427,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $779.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.33.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

