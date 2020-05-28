Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.69. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $391.27. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

