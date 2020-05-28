Advisory Research Inc. Buys 42,801 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,801 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

