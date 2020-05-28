Advisory Research Inc. Buys Shares of 145,965 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,507,000 after buying an additional 678,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,052,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter.

CRI traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.44. 35,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,053. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

