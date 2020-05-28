Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351,495 shares during the quarter. TriMas comprises about 2.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 3.56% of TriMas worth $35,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,969,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TriMas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after acquiring an additional 119,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,468. The firm has a market cap of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

