Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 485,444 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,838,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,769,000 after purchasing an additional 447,881 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,186,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829,205. The stock has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

