Advisory Research Inc. Has $24.60 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.64. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

