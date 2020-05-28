Advisory Research Inc. Has $28.30 Million Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,919 shares during the period. Potlatchdeltic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 1.35% of Potlatchdeltic worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

PCH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 19,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.35. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

