Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 834,146 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,146 shares during the period. Rexnord makes up about 2.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $29,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140,846 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Rexnord by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 76,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rexnord by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Rexnord by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 432,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,572. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

