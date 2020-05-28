Advisory Research Inc. Sells 116,455 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,455 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,570,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 350,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.61. 13,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.