Advisory Research Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Alphabet by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 9,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,432.50. 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,312.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,333.71. The company has a market cap of $969.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.