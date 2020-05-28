Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $2.75

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.75. Agenus shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 86,875 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $425.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,827,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 294,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

