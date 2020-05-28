AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. CytRx (NYSE:CYTR) Critical Review

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.9% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CytRx and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 N/A -$7.16 million N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 475.38 -$9.53 million N/A N/A

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CytRx and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than CytRx.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -43.76% -38.00% AIM ImmunoTech -5,392.43% -61.52% -40.34%

Summary

CytRx beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, and cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.