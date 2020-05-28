Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.80

News articles about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Airbus’ analysis:

Get Airbus alerts:

OTCMKTS:EADSF remained flat at $$68.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $113.51. Airbus has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $154.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.