Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 65,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,681. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

