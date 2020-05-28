Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), 65,509 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,148% from the average session volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.59. The company has a market cap of $62.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

