Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Reduced by Grace Capital

Grace Capital decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 803,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $200.83. 17,309,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,330,844. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $508.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average is $204.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

