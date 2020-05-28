Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 337.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.68. 15,963,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,330,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $513.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

