ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,328. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

