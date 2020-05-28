AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.12. 15,024,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $126.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

