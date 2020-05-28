Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $11.65 on Thursday, reaching $1,431.93. 955,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,312.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,333.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

