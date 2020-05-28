American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:CHMI) Financial Contrast

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 59.72%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.03%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 1.99 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.40

American Hotel Income Properties REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -86.62% 13.99% 1.48%

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

