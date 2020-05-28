American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 139,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $6.11 on Thursday, reaching $258.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,670. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

