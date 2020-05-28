Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.39, 1,189,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,011,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,889,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 108,067 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,595,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 146.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 660,743 shares during the period.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

