Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 309.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,306,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,519,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.03. The stock had a trading volume of 166,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.35. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

