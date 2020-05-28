Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $24,293.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00010313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.28 or 0.03669217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,857,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,098,157 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

