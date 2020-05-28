Analysts Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.03. BioTelemetry posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

BEAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

