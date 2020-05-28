Analysts Set BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) PT at $6.15

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

BB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.52. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

