Analysts Set Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Target Price at $11.50

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 19,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $479.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.66. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $145.48 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.