Analysts Set Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target at $48.83

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 18,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

