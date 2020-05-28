Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 125,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,018. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $2,307,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,239,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,857 shares of company stock worth $15,295,635 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

