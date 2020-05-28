AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $25.45. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 2,187,300 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,349,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,062 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,140 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 840,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 581,216 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

