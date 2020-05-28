Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) vs. Akebia Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AKBA) Financial Analysis

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics and Anthera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -76.39% -45.52% -25.47% Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $335.00 million 4.63 -$279.66 million ($1.63) -7.30 Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.87 million N/A N/A

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients. It has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of HIF-prolyl hydroxylases-targeted compounds worldwide. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

