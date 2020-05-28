Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $27.05

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.56, but opened at $27.05. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 37,981 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

