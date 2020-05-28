Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up approximately 2.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 989.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 175,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -257.83 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

