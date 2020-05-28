Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 47,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740.62 ($44,383.87). Insiders acquired 47,743 shares of company stock worth $3,404,302 in the last 90 days.

LON:ARW traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 82.20 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 700,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Arrow Global Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

