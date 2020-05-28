ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$22.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATA traded down C$0.76 on Thursday, hitting C$20.79. The company had a trading volume of 284,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.53. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$23.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$1,284,631.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,251.90.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.