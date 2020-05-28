ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded down C$0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 284,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,179. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$1,284,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

