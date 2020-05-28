Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

ACB stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,194. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.42.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

