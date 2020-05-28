Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Raised to C$10.40

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price hoisted by AltaCorp Capital from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 52.07% from the company’s previous close.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.20.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.93. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$134.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

