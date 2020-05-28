Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $581,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.30.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $202.83. The stock had a trading volume of 316,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,859. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day moving average of $179.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.