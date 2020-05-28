Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.57. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.