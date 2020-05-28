Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network grew its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,640,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.82. The company has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,533 shares of company stock worth $13,978,097 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.