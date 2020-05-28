Avestar Capital LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,411.02. The company had a trading volume of 143,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. The firm has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,308.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,334.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

