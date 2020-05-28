Avestar Capital LLC Has $756,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 72.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 13,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 65,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.70. The stock has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

