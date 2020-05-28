Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading Down 12.1%

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares traded down 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.45, 662,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 410% from the average session volume of 129,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market cap of $186.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.
In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)
There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc
