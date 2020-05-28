Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading Down 12.1%

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares traded down 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.45, 662,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 410% from the average session volume of 129,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market cap of $186.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

