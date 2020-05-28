Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by analysts at CSFB from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$82.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

BMO stock traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.59. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Orsino bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.88 per share, with a total value of C$960,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,501,000. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii purchased 16,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,020. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,736.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

